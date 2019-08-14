NC Gay and Lesbian Film Festival

abc11 together

DURHAM (WTVD) -- The 24th annual North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Film Festival kicks off tomorrow at the Carolina Theatre in downtown Durham.

More than 145 movies are being screened in the Carolina's three cinemas, making it the second largest gay and lesbian festival in the southeast.

Tickets to individual film screenings are $10.

10-Passes, which enable guests to choose 10 film screenings at NCGLFF, cost $85.

More information here.
