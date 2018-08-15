NC Gay & Lesbian Film Festival taking place in Durham

More than 145 movies celebrating the LGBT community will be shown at this year's North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Film Festival. The NCGLFF is the second largest gay, lesbian and transgender film festival in the Southeast, attracting thousands of patrons yearly.The annual NCGLFF will take place at the Carolina Theatre in Durham from Thursday, August 16 through Sunday, August 19 at thein Durham. Many of the movies will also play at the Carolina from August 20 - 23 as part of the Apres-Fest.