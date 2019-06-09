Community & Events

NC Legislative Black Caucus Foundation hosts education scholarship event in Durham

Durham hosts education scholarship event (Credit: Mathias Bishop)
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Friday, the North Carolina Legislative Black Caucus Foundation hosted the 2019 Education Scholarship Event in Durham.

It took place at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel and Convention Center and included a networking lunch, briefings and the William L. Wainwright Scholarship event.

The scholarship event addressed topics that impact citizens of North Carolina and students attending historically black colleges and universities in the state.
