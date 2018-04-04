COMMUNITY & EVENTS

NC Museum of Art immersive exhibition features most Instagrammed contemporary artist around

NC Museum of Art immersive exhibition features most Instagrammed contemporary artist around (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The NC Museum of Art is kicking off the opening of the You Are Here: Light, Color, and Sound Experiences exhibition with a sold out all night long party.

From 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday, April 7, a silent disco and dance party will open the display in the East Building. The exhibition features 20 immersive installations from 14 international contemporary artists including the most Instagrammed contemporary artist around -- Yayoi Kusama's Light of Life exhibit.

"Every museum she goes to, she sells out, the tickets sell out immediately," said NCMA Chief Curator and Curator of Contemporary Art Linda Dougherty about Kusama's piece.

"When I went to see the show, people were lined up down the block in New York in December weather just to get 60 seconds with this piece of art," Dougherty said

Kusama's piece will become a permanent display in the summer.



The You Are Here exhibition will be on display from April 7-July 22, 2018.

Tickets: $15 for adults, $12 for Seniors, military and groups of 10 or more and college students. $9 for youth 7-18

Free: Members (first visit), children 6 and under, college students on Friday nights 5 to 9 p.m.

"It's a really unique experience and this is the only place you will see it. It's not traveling anywhere else," Dougherty said.
