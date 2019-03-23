charities

NC State football team plays Rock-Paper-Scissors for charity

The NC State football put on a Rock Paper Scissors tournament for kids from the Learning Center - a school that helps children who are developmentally disabled.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The NC State football put on a Rock Paper Scissors tournament for kids from the Learning Together school - a school that helps children who are developmentally disabled.

The Wolf Pack gathered at Carter-Finley Stadium field for a friendly warm-up for the March 30 showdown.

The main event on March 30 sets out to raise funds for August classroom openings that will cost $20,000 per room.

"The support of this event allows us to serve a greater number of children in our community, as our program serves vulnerable children at a pivotal time in their development. Your participation directly contributes to a child's early education, helping to provide the resources and structured learning environment needed to reach his or her full potential," the Learning Center's site said.
