NC State football team plays Rock-Paper-Scissors for charity

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The NC State football put on a Rock Paper Scissors tournament for kids from the Learning Together school - a school that helps children who are developmentally disabled.
The Wolf Pack gathered at Carter-Finley Stadium field for a friendly warm-up for the March 30 showdown.
The main event on March 30 sets out to raise funds for August classroom openings that will cost $20,000 per room.
"The support of this event allows us to serve a greater number of children in our community, as our program serves vulnerable children at a pivotal time in their development. Your participation directly contributes to a child's early education, helping to provide the resources and structured learning environment needed to reach his or her full potential," the Learning Center's site said.
