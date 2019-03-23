science

NC State hosts STEM Day

NC State hosts STEM Day

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students from around the Triangle gathered Saturday on the campus of NC State to dive into the world of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math).

From food sciences to weather, 6th graders through seniors in high school could learn about the vast options available as careers in STEM.

ABC11's Brittany Bell was a presenter, teaching those in attendance about weather.
