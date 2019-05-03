Community & Events

NC State stands in solidarity with UNC Charlotte

EMBED <>More Videos

Students at N.C. State are struggling to come to grips as the university's sister campus is grappling with a tragedy.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students at N.C. State are struggling to come to grips as the university's sister campus is grappling with a tragedy.

There is a sign illuminating on N.C. State's campus offering support to the UNC-Charlotte family. It says #NinerStrong.

Several dozen students and staff members gathered for a vigil on Thursday.

"It hits home for all of us," N.C. State's Student Body President Emma Carter said before the crowd as her voice started cracking.

There was a moment of silence and candle lighting for the victims.

"As a community, we grieve for those who have been directly impacted and those who have been impacted in any way by this senseless tragedy. I know that you've come today because we're all trying to make sense of this and honestly, I can't," said Chancellor Randy Woodson.

Riley Howell lost his life tackling the alleged shooter. His courageous, selfless act is being credited for saving others.

Howell is being hailed a hero and ABC11 is learning his sister is a student right now at N.C. State.

"It's really, really sad," said student Jeannie Pfeiffer. "That someone next to you in class could be going through something so difficult."

Freshman Briana Witcher goes to N.C. State and is from the Queen City.

She was texting people she knows at UNC-Charlotte on Tuesday making sure they were alright.

Her heart is breaking for friends back home and her classmate in Raleigh.

"I'm going to pray for her. Honestly, prayers is what everyone needs right now," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighuncc shootingshootingvigilnc state
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
After teachers rally, educators get a lesson in doctored photos
Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew dead at 74
Cardinal Gibbons student's fatal crash ruled a suicide
Mom took 1-year old, newborn to drug deal turned murder, deputies say
Public exposed to asbestos at site of deadly Durham natural gas explosion
Thieves rip off car dealership stealing thousands in tires
Raleigh motorcycle crash on Glenwood leaves 1 dead
Show More
UNC Charlotte students remember victims from deadly shooting
UNCC student killed while confronting gunman gets hero's send-off
Man charged with attempted rape of housekeeper at Garner hotel
Meaningful birds stolen from Raleigh non-profit helping kids with special needs
Raleigh private school employee accused of taking upskirt pics of student
More TOP STORIES News