NC Stem Hall of Fame Gala to honor STEM leaders in NC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics' STEM Hall of Fame Gala is happening in a few weeks.
At the event, individuals will be honored for their contributions to science, math, engineering and technology.
The gala is Saturday, March 30 at the Carolina Club at UNC-Chapel Hill. You can click here for more information.
