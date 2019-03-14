abc11 together

NC Stem Hall of Fame Gala to honor STEM leaders in NC

By Elizabeth Harris
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics' STEM Hall of Fame Gala is happening in a few weeks.

At the event, individuals will be honored for their contributions to science, math, engineering and technology.

The gala is Saturday, March 30 at the Carolina Club at UNC-Chapel Hill. You can click here for more information.
