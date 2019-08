Wilmington woman celebrates 90th birthday handcuffed in patrol car, and she's happy about it

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Dorothy Maloney celebrated her 90th birthday by crossing an item off her bucket list: riding in the back of a patrol car in handcuffs.Maloney told WWAY there was no other way she would have rather spent the day."It's been on my bucket list to ride in the back of a police car handcuffed, so here I am," she said while riding in the rear of a New Hanover County Sheriff's Office patrol car."I had an incident in New Jersey where we were hit by another car and we had to get to a doctor, and the policeman said, 'I'll put you in the back of the car,' and I said, 'Oh, it's been on my bucket list.'"Her daughter-in-law, Lisa Maloney, facilitated the big event."That's all she wanted in life was to ride, so I was like let's make this happen," Lisa said.She got the community to pitch in to make Maloney's dream come true.Maloney said it's a ride that she'll never forget.