NCCU Grad and Sickle Cell Survivor launches scholarship and clothing line

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month and a 2017 NCCU grad living with the disease is hoping to raise awareness and funds through a clothing line called O Minor.

'It's definitely my way of trying to give back and help scale the social issues that lead to other type of wellness issues in individuals," explained Patrick Robinson who was diagnosed with the disease at two months old.

Robinson is one of 70,000 to 100,000 Americans that have sickle cell disease, the most common form of an inherited blood disorder, according to the American Society of Hematology.

The disease causes the production of abnormal hemoglobin causing the red blood cells to be rigid or 'C' shape. Sickle cells can get stuck and block blood flow, causing pain and infections.

"I struggle with mostly now chronic pain," Robinson said. "Anywhere blood flows."

Robinson has started his own scholarship fund after receiving several of his own awards helping him to graduate from NCCU.

"It's a minority scholarship for people just looking to go and return to school," Robinson said.

"Even though the clothing line is inspired by sickle cells and the pain individuals go through that have it, it is for all. It's for all survivors."

For more information on O Minor click here.
