NCSHP needs votes for 'Best Looking Cruiser Contest'

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is participating in the national "Best Looking Cruiser Contest," run by American Association of State Troopers.
Their submission is in tribute to Trooper Samuel Bullard, who died in a crash in May while pursuing a suspect who passed through a license checkpoint.
The picture of the cruiser was taken with Pilot Mountain State Park in the background. The majority of Pilot Mountain State Park is located in Surry County, where Trooper Bullard was assigned.
Currently, North Carolina is in third place behind Georgia and Kentucky.
Voting runs through Wednesday, July 25 at 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
The winning department will be featured on the cover of the annual American Association of State Troopers calendar.
