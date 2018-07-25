NCSHP places third in 'Best Looking Cruiser Contest'

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol finished third in the national "Best Looking Cruiser Contest," being run by American Association of State Troopers.
Its submission was in tribute to Trooper Samuel Bullard, who died in a crash in May while pursuing a suspect who passed through a license checkpoint.
"Everything just kind of fell in place as a way to honor the work he did, the impact he had on his community," said Sgt. Chris Knox with NC State Highway Patrol.
The picture of the cruiser was taken with Pilot Mountain State Park in the background. The majority of Pilot Mountain State Park is located in Surry County, where Trooper Bullard was assigned.
"It was a win-win all around to showcase our car, highlight our state park, but also for us as an agency to honor our fallen member," Knox said.
He explained how important these cruisers are to troopers.
"We wash them, we wax them, we keep them clean. I've had neighbors come over to my house and say 'you have to wash that yourself?' And my reply is, "I don't have to, I choose to, I want to wash that myself," Knox said.
North Carolina finished third behind Georgia and Kentucky. For finishing in the top 12, it will be one of the departments featured in the American Association of State Troopers calendar.
Proceeds from the calendar go toward assisting family members of fallen troopers.
