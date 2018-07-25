COMMUNITY & EVENTS

NCSHP places third in 'Best Looking Cruiser Contest'

EMBED </>More Videos

The NC Highway Patrol had a strong finish in the contest, and dedicated it to a fallen trooper. (WTVD)

By
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol finished third in the national "Best Looking Cruiser Contest," being run by American Association of State Troopers.

Its submission was in tribute to Trooper Samuel Bullard, who died in a crash in May while pursuing a suspect who passed through a license checkpoint.

"Everything just kind of fell in place as a way to honor the work he did, the impact he had on his community," said Sgt. Chris Knox with NC State Highway Patrol.

The picture of the cruiser was taken with Pilot Mountain State Park in the background. The majority of Pilot Mountain State Park is located in Surry County, where Trooper Bullard was assigned.

"It was a win-win all around to showcase our car, highlight our state park, but also for us as an agency to honor our fallen member," Knox said.

He explained how important these cruisers are to troopers.

"We wash them, we wax them, we keep them clean. I've had neighbors come over to my house and say 'you have to wash that yourself?' And my reply is, "I don't have to, I choose to, I want to wash that myself," Knox said.

North Carolina finished third behind Georgia and Kentucky. For finishing in the top 12, it will be one of the departments featured in the American Association of State Troopers calendar.

Proceeds from the calendar go toward assisting family members of fallen troopers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsvotingstate troopersnc highway patrolnorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Best places to visit in the Triangle, Sandhills this summer
Apex man called a hero after alerting neighbor about fire
Disney's Newsies returns to Raleigh
Ultramarathoner runs 26 hours to help people stay sober
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Video shows beachgoers forming human chain to pull people out of water at Emerald Isle
Fayetteville mom out 300 ounces of breastmilk after USPS destroyed it
ICE arrests convicted child sex offender after Orange County releases him
Pedestrian killed in crash involving Fayetteville police car ID'd
Armstrong: Notes from the opening of Panthers camp
Beyu Caffe expanding to Duke University's campus
Where did the beach go? 10-foot cliff prompts beach closure at Nags Head
Football and America: Ron Rivera's take on Larry Fedora
Show More
Kroger to close 3 more Triangle stores, pharmacies early
Wake Co. preschool teacher charged for grabbing and poking child
Airbnb guests caught on camera stealing from neighbor's home in Nashville
Body camera captures police restraining 10-year-old
Trump's Walk of Fame star destroyed; suspect turns self in
More News