Free Raleigh Laugh Line is here to bring humor to you daily

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Are you in need of a good laugh? Call the Raleigh Laugh hotline to hear the joke of the day!

On Monday, the Raleigh Parks and Rec rolled out a new laugh hotline as part of their Play Anywhere with Raleigh Parks initiative.

The jokes are updated daily, so be sure to check in from day-to-day. At the end of the call, you can leave a message so that your joke may be featured the next day.

Call the Raleigh Parks Laugh line at (919) 996-2759.
