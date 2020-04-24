Free Raleigh Laugh Line is here to bring humor to you daily

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Are you in need of a good laugh? Call the Raleigh Laugh hotline to hear the joke of the day!
On Monday, the Raleigh Parks and Rec rolled out a new laugh hotline as part of their Play Anywhere with Raleigh Parks initiative.
The jokes are updated daily, so be sure to check in from day-to-day. At the end of the call, you can leave a message so that your joke may be featured the next day.
Call the Raleigh Parks Laugh line at (919) 996-2759.
