On Sunday, The City of Raleigh Museum opened a new permanent exhibit chronicling the long history of Dix Park - including its time as the North Carolina Insane Asylum.The free exhibit replaced Our War: Voices of Raleigh's World War II Veterans, which was installed in honor of D-Day."From Plantation to Park: The Story of Dix Hill" will explore the early use of land by Native American, African and European inhabitants. The history continues with the story of the North Carolina Insane Asylum and its patients beginning in 1865.The public will also be able to see the latest redevelopment plans for the 308-acre park as the City of Raleigh envisions Dix Hill as the "next great American city park."It will run through 2020.