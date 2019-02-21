ABC11 TOGETHER

New fundraisers added to help Ronald McDonald House Wake & Durham

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Since the first Ronald McDonald House opened in 1973 in Philadelphia, more than 350 houses have opened worldwide. The Ronald McDonald Houses give out of town parents of hospitalized children a place to stay near the hospital.

Ronald McDonald House Durham & Wake operates two houses, one near Duke Children's Hospital in Durham, the other near WakeMed Children's Hospital in Raleigh. These houses provide rooms for 64 families on a nightly basis. In addition, they also operate Family Rooms at both hospitals, and four sleeping rooms within Duke Children's Hospital.

On Friday, March 8, the 20th Annual Hearts of Gold Gala will take place. Since the Gala is always sold out, the Ronald McDonald House Durham & Wake has expanded the number of fundraising events over a four days, and they are calling it "Heartstrings."

On Tuesday, March 5, Dinner with Friends will give people an opportunity to eat at a participating restaurant that will then donate a portion of the day's proceeds to the Ronald McDonald House Durham and Wake.

On Thursday, March 7, JAM for RMH will take place at The Pavilion at Angus Barn from 6 to 11 p.m. This new event will combine Angus Barn food, beer and wine, with the entertainment of three bands and two DJs.

