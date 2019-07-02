New splash pad is welcome relief to summer heat for children in Cumberland County

LINDEN, N.C. (WTVD) -- The water is finally flowing at the splash pad in Linden. It's the moment lots of area children have been waiting for.
"It's like a dream come true opening a splash pad and we get to have fun in the water," one child said.
Kids in Linden rushed onto their brand new splash pad at the Little River Community Park while the Mayor of Linden Marie Butler watched proudly.
"It means a lot, because I never dreamed we would have one. It's here. It's a lifelong dream for me," Butler said.
Mayor Butler moved here when she was just five years old and has been here ever since. Her home overlooks the park and the splash pad.
"The thing that means the most to me is people can come and have somewhere to come and enjoy," she said.
And it's perfect timing. Temperatures are rising and kids are out of school.
"We have waited for a few weeks for it to be open, but I think it's total worth it now. We love it. I'd love to get out there myself," parent Kristal Collier said.
Making a splash in this community for kids and adults alike.
This the the fifth splash pad to open in Cumberland County. Each has cost between $230,000 and $250,000 and is paid for with county tax dollars.
