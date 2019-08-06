abc11 together

Raleigh non-profit caring for newborns of inmates gets a needed new home

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh non-profit in need of a place to go now has a new one thanks to a generous donation.

Pharaoh's Daughter cares for newborns whose mothers are in jail. When the moms are released, Pharaoh's Daughter helps them to get back on their feet.

The non-profit was run by Susan Henson and her sister out of a five-bedroom house in south Raleigh when the owner of the property decided to put the home up for sale at the end of July.

An anonymous donor has given the organization a doublewide trailer to house their ministry. Now organizers are looking for a location to put their new home.

Pharaoh's Daughter works to fulfill its mission of breaking the cycle of poverty and incarceration. Since 2017, Pharaoh's Daughter has helped six mothers and seven children.
