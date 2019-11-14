abc11 together

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper has declared November Lung Cancer Awareness Month. It's estimated more than 8,000 North Carolinians will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year.

The Lung Cancer Initiative of North Carolina is providing education, awareness and inspiration. On Thursday, November 14 from 2pm to 3pm the Lung Cancer Initiative will be holding an informational webinar.

Click here to sign up to participate in the webinar.
