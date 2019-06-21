Now Open: Bull City Mini--Miniature Golf and Bar

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Bull City Mini has opened as a pop up in Durham.
The mini golf and bar is located at 359 Blackwell St. at the American Tobacco Campus.
All seven mini golf holes are designed with local themes and are covered.
Owners Julie Bryce and Ben Owens were inspired to open the family friendly pop-up spot after taking a month-long cross-country road trip and playing at a mini golf bar in Texas.
The two returned to Durham with the goal of opening a spot that uses local art as recreations and recreation as art.
The Bull City Mini pop up is slated to remain open through the end of October.
