Feb. 18, 2020 declared Officer Charlie Ainsworth Day in Raleigh

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin announced that Feb. 18, 2020 was Officer Charlie Ainsworth day in the City of Raleigh.
Raleigh Mayor @maryannbaldwin proclaims February 18, 2020 Officer Charlie Ainsworth Day @RaleighGov Officer Ainsworth returned to serve a year after being shot multiple times in the line of duty. @ABC11_WTVD #ABC11 @raleighpolice pic.twitter.com/5UdMO5etOt— Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) February 18, 2020
Ainsworth joined Raleigh Police Department in 2017. On Jan. 9, 2019, he was critically injured in the line of duty.
While investigating a stolen vehicle at an apartment complex, Ainsworth was shot multiple times. Four people were arrested and charged in his shooting.
The officer underwent numerous surgeries and grueling physical therapy. Then, a year after the shooting, he returned to work.
In announcing the special honor at City Hall, the mayor said that Ainsworth "stands as an example for all to follow."