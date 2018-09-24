OPERATION SAVE A LIFE

Operation Save A Life kicks off October 3

EMBED </>More Videos

Operation Save A Life kicks off October 3. (wtvd)

Mark Falgout
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Every year thousands of people die or sustain life-threatening injuries in fires. Many of those deaths and injuries could be prevented through proper installation of a working smoke detector.

This year ABC 11 Together is once again teaming up with Kidde, The Home Depot, NC Jaycee Burn Center and Carolina Restoration Services to distribute 4,500 smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to people in need throughout the ABC 11 viewing area.

Firefighters will identify those at risk and distribute and install the smoke and CO detectors as part of Fire Safety Month in October.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsabc11 togetheroperation save a lifefiresmoke alarmcarbon monoxidefire safety
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
ABC11 Together Perspectives - Operation Save-A-Life
OPERATION SAVE A LIFE
Operation Save A Life: Fire Safety Campaign 2018
Operation Save A Life 2018: Save A Life Saturday Event
Save A Life Saturday 2017
Operation Save A Life Offers Thousands of Smoke Alarms to North Carolina Citizens
More operation save a life
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
La Fiesta 2018
NC State Fair food previewed in Durham
Kendra Scott to donate online proceeds to diaper bank after Florence
LUNGe 5K Raising Money for Lung Cancer Initiative
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Gastonia 6-year-old autistic boy missing after park trip with father
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein expected to be fired
Durham police: Woman on golf cart injured after car rams into her
Baby dies in West Englewood house fire day after parents married
Dallas officer who fatally shot neighbor in his apartment fired
County-by-county list of closures: I-95 reopens throughout NC
Amazon, Whole Foods expands grocery delivery service to Raleigh
Pender County fire department washes fish off of I-40
Show More
Alpaca mom chases down cougar to save her baby
47 dogs reported dead due to PetSmart grooming across US
Florence: Evacuations continue as North Carolina rivers rise
SiriusXM buying Pandora Media in $3.5 billion deal
New misconduct accusations disrupt Kavanaugh nomination
More News