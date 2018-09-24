ABC11 TOGETHER

Operation Save A Life kicks off October 4

Mark Falgout
RALEIGH (WTVD)
Every year thousands of people die or sustain life-threatening injuries in fires. Many of those deaths and injuries could be prevented through proper installation of a working smoke detector.

This year ABC 11 Together is once again teaming up with Kidde, The Home Depot, NC Jaycee Burn Center and Carolina Restoration Services to distribute 4,500 smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to people in need throughout the ABC 11 viewing area.

Firefighters will identify those at risk and distribute and install the smoke and CO detectors as part of Fire Prevention Week, October 8 - 14.
