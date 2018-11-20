ABC11 TOGETHER

Operation Toy Storm collects toys for NC families hit hard by Hurricane Florence

Operation Toy Storm has kicked off through December 15.

Operation Toy Storm has kicked off through December 15 geared specifically to help families in Eastern North Carolina hit hard by Hurricane Florence.

"Before the hurricane came, I kept thinking I want to do something, I want to do something to help," said Theresa Kostrzewa, Director of Operation Toy Storm. "We did some volunteer work and helped people at the coast and helped Carteret County School System collect some stuff then about three weeks ago we thought we don't want them to feel forgotten and we had this idea-lets collect toys!"

That idea kicked off Operation Toy Storm, which was spearheaded by Kostrzewa.

She and other volunteers are searching for businesses and organizations to start collection bins for toys. The N.C. Farm Bureau in Raleigh is one of the first organizations to set out a collection bin.

"Certainly, this year more than any other year I remember there is a real need out there," explained Larry Wooten, President of the N.C. Farm Bureau. "Our 750 employees are glad to be a part of this, and to help people we know particularly in those hurricane impacted counties because there is a real need out there."

Besides drop off sites, Operation Toy Storm also has created an Amazon Wish List so shoppers can buy online to support their cause.

They will also be collecting at the following events:

November 26-27 at the General Assembly Special Session

December 1 at the ECU vs. NC State Football game at Carter Finley Stadium

December 6 at the Capitol Tree Lighting event with the Governor and First Lady in Raleigh

December 15 at the UNC vs. Gonzaga basketball game in Chapel Hill

Donations can also be made here.
