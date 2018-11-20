Operation Turkey preps to feed thousands of Hurricane Florence victims

Dozens of volunteers in Cumberland County are stepping up to feed the community for Thanksgiving.Thanks to the kindness of others, Hurricane Florence victims will have a full meal to enjoy."It helps us to give back and see the smiles on people's faces and to give love. That's something we need in this day and time," said volunteer Tonia Warren.Organizers told volunteers they fed 5,000 people last year; this year, they expect to feed 10,000. Tuesday night was an orientation for everyone who planned to help."We're unloading, unpacking. The truck will be here, and we will unload the turkeys and start cleaning them," said organizer Venassia Gunter.Operation Turkey is still in need of dinner rolls for its Thanksgiving feast. If you'd like to donate