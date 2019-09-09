Black Jedi Zulu organization, founded by rapper 9th Wonder, hosts annual school supply drive in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Grammy award-winning music producer and Winston-Salem native Patrick Douthit, famously known as 9th Wonder, founded the Black Jedi Zulu organization in 2011 with the intentions of giving back to and supporting the same communities that helped raise him.This past weekend, the organization did just that in holding its annual School Supply Drive Cookout, coinciding with the anniversary of the group's foundation.The event, held at Raleigh's John Chavis Park for the second-straight year, was open to the public and allowed members of the community to fill up a backpack full of supplies in addition to filling up their stomachs with classic cookout food.The cookout was a culmination of weekend events celebrating Black Zulu's founding with each event offering donors the chance to drop off supplies.