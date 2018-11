For most of us moving day means hauling boxes and furniture from one place to another, but that's not the cast on Saturday, November 3.Thousands will be at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh to take part in the Parkinson's Moving Day. It's an event designed to raise money and awareness for Parkinson's Disease.Registration for Parkinson's Moving Day starts at 8:30am and the walk starts at 11:15am.