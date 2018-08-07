ABC11 TOGETHER

Parties raising money for Durham Central Park

Parties for the Park runs August 29 - November 4

DURHAM (WTVD) --
From the weekly Farmers Market, to food truck rodeos, to summer concerts and movies, Durham Central Park is the heartbeat of the Bull City's downtown.

DCP receives no money from the city, and they are gearing up right now for their biggest fundraiser of the year, Parties for the Park.

Starting August 29 and running until November 4, Parties in the Park will feature 17 different events. Each party is sponsored by a host, and the public is invited to buy tickets to the parties. The ticket prices range from $15 for the 3rd Annual Live Music and Brunswick Stew party in the Yard at Bull McCabes, to $150 for Catch of the Day, Meal of a Lifetime at Saint James Seafood restaurant.

Tickets for Parties for the Park go on sale Friday, August 10 at 10am.
Click here for more information
