Peak City Pig Fest returns to Apex

The Peak City Pig Fest will take place Friday, June 15 and Saturday, June 16 in downtown Apex. (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs and how our viewers can help.
APEX, NC (WTVD) --
If you love barbecue, Apex is the place to be on Friday, June 15 and Saturday, June 16. The 7th Annual Bone Suckin' Sauce Peak City Pig Fest will feature some of the best barbecue in the country.

The Peak City Pig Fest is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society, the nation's leading BBQ sanctioning body. This year 48 cook teams will compete for more than $12,000 in prize money as they cook chicken, ribs, beef brisket and pork.

Beside the barbecue, the festival also features music, a beer garden, street vendors and pig races. The Apex Sunrise Rotary sponsors the festival with proceeds going to Western Wake Crisis Ministry.

The Peak City Pig Fest takes place in downtown Apex on Friday from 5pm - 11pm and Saturday from 9am - 8pm.
Click here for more information.

