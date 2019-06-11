abc11 together

Peak City Pig Fest

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
Apex (WTVD) -- The 8th annual Bone Suckin Sauce Peak City Pig Fest is this weekend in downtown Apex.

Nearly 50 cook teams will compete for more than $12,000 dollars in prize money for cooking chicken, ribs, beef brisket and pork. Festivalgoers can also purchase the barbecue.

There will also be live music, a beer garden and street vendors. ABC11 is a proud sponsor. More Information here.
