Apex (WTVD) -- The 8th annual Bone Suckin Sauce Peak City Pig Fest is this weekend in downtown Apex.Nearly 50 cook teams will compete for more than $12,000 dollars in prize money for cooking chicken, ribs, beef brisket and pork. Festivalgoers can also purchase the barbecue.There will also be live music, a beer garden and street vendors. ABC11 is a proud sponsor.