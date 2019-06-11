Apex (WTVD) -- The 8th annual Bone Suckin Sauce Peak City Pig Fest is this weekend in downtown Apex.
Nearly 50 cook teams will compete for more than $12,000 dollars in prize money for cooking chicken, ribs, beef brisket and pork. Festivalgoers can also purchase the barbecue.
There will also be live music, a beer garden and street vendors. ABC11 is a proud sponsor. More Information here.
Peak City Pig Fest
ABC11 Together highlights the strength of human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
ABC11 TOGETHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More