Pinwheels to pop up in Raleigh parks for Child Abuse Prevention Month

A new kind of garden will soon pop up in parks across the capital city.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A new kind of garden will soon pop up in parks across the capital city.

Starting Tuesday, pinwheels will be planted in more than 40 Raleigh parks.

They represent the national symbol of child abuse prevention.

The unusual gardens are more than beautiful, they're meant to educate and promote not only ways to prevent child abuse and neglect before it starts but also the idea that every child deserves a great childhood.

The event is made possible by the partnership between Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources, the Raleigh Police Department and Prevent Child Abuse NC.

All volunteer spots to plant the pinwheels have been filled.
