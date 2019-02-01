ABC11 TOGETHER

Polar plunge raising funds for Special Olympics NC

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The last thing many of us are thinking about during February is going for a swim in a lake. But that is exactly what will happen on February 16 at Harris Lake.

The Harris Lake Dunkin' Dip for Special Olympics North Carolina is part of the Polar Plunge fundraisers for Special Olympics North Carolina that happen across the state. The unique fundraising opportunity gives individuals, organizations and businesses a chance to support Special Olymics NC by jumping or running into a body of water in the middle of winter.

The Harris Lake Dunkin' Dip starts at 10 a.m. on February 16 at Harris Lake County Park in New Hill.

