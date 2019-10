Police searching for Dodge Ram in homicide investigation

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are searching for a vehicle believed to be in the area where a teen was shot dead in Durham on Tuesday afternoon Durham Police said they have located the Ford F-150 but are still searching for a dark-colored Dodge Ram.The occupants in the vehicles are not considered to be suspects in the investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call the Durham Police Department at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29335 or Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200.