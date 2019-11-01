DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are searching for a vehicle believed to be in the area where a teen was shot dead in Durham on Tuesday afternoon.
Durham Police said they have located the Ford F-150 but are still searching for a dark-colored Dodge Ram.
The occupants in the vehicles are not considered to be suspects in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Durham Police Department at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29335 or Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200.
Police searching for Dodge Ram in homicide investigation
