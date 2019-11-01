Community & Events

Police searching for Dodge Ram in homicide investigation

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are searching for a vehicle believed to be in the area where a teen was shot dead in Durham on Tuesday afternoon.

Durham Police said they have located the Ford F-150 but are still searching for a dark-colored Dodge Ram.

The occupants in the vehicles are not considered to be suspects in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Durham Police Department at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29335 or Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdurhamdurham policehomicide investigationhomicideinvestigationinvestigations
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Parts of Wake County under tornado warning
Durham chief, youth groups work to curtail, prevent gang-related violence
GOP pitches new teacher raises but governor doesn't play along
WEEKEND EVENTS: Giant moon display in Durham & food truck rodeo
Fayetteville family blames mail-order pharmacy for woman's death
16-year-old student arrested in gas station shooting near Enloe HS
Family makes Halloween costumes for NICU babies at WakeMed
Show More
Police say missing college student was harmed
Ind. woman found dead with 8-foot python around her neck
Cape Fear Valley construction will affect parking, traffic flow
Dancing priest wows crowd during pep rally
New interim chancellor named at East Carolina
More TOP STORIES News