Police seek Ford F-150 seen driving near church where 17-year-old was killed in drive-by shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are searching for a vehicle believed to have been in the area where a teen was shot dead Tuesday afternoon.
Durham Police Department said officers located a Dodge Ram, but a Ford F-150 also seen in the area around the time of the crime has not been located.
The occupants in the vehicles are not considered to be suspects in the investigation.
The crime happened around 2 p.m. Oct. 29. Zaeveon Hershel Tucker, 17, was walking across Driver Street in front of Shepherd's House United Methodist Church when someone drove by and opened fire in his direction.
Bullets hit Tucker, who collapsed on the church's front yard and died.
it was one of at least six drive-by shootings that happened in Durham in just two days.
Police have not said if the shootings are connected.
Durham Mayor Steve Schewel spoke about the rash of violence, saying the best way to curb gun violence is to have common sense gun laws. He said things like universal background checks and restrictions on flea market sales would do way more than increasing the number off officers on the street.
Anyone who can help investigators track down the F-150 pictured is asked to call the Durham Police Department at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29335 or Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200.
Editor's note: An earlier version of this article misidentified which vehicle had been found and which was still being sought out.
