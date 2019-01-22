COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Police union to hold fundraiser for Officer Ainsworth, who was shot in the line of duty

Warrants show new details about officer's shooting.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The Raleigh police officers union created a fundraiser to help raise money for Officer Charles Ainsworth, who was shot in the line of duty in early January.

The fundraiser will take place Saturday, Jan. 26, from 5-9 p.m. at Honest Abe's Kitchen & Bar on Wake Park Boulevard in Raleigh.

Tickets for the fundraiser cost $10 and all of the money from the tickets will go to Ainsworth and his family. To reserve your ticket, click here.

Ainsworth was shot Jan. 9 while investigating a stolen vehicle. One of the suspects in the vehicle's theft opened fire on Ainsworth and his partner. Ainsworth was shot multiple times.

"He now faces an uphill medical battle," Raleigh Police Protective Association wrote in the description for the upcoming fundraiser.

Related: Here are other ways you can help Ainsworth and his family

Four people are behind bars accused in connection to Ainsworth's shooting. Investigators said Cedric Kearney pulled the trigger, but Sherry Richmond, Antonio Fletcher, and Amonie Fletcher were in the area and played a role in crimes that ultimately led up to the shooting.

