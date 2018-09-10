ABC11 TOGETHER

Preparing for Florence

Michelle Young


10 steps from the American Red Cross if you need to evacuate:

  1. Follow the instructions of officials and evacuate if told to do so.
  2. Leave early enough to avoid being trapped by severe weather.
  3. If you don't have a car, or can't use your vehicle, plan on how you will leave the area.
  4. If you have a car, keep the gas tank full if an evacuation order is possible. Don't let the tank go below half full in case gas stations are unable to pump gas.
  5. Decide where you would go and what route you would take to get there. Download the free Red Cross Emergency App to find shelter information and weather and emergency alerts.
  6. If you have time, let someone outside of the region know you are evacuating and where you are going.
  7. Wear sturdy shoes and protective clothing.
  8. Be alert for road hazards such as downed trees, flooding, etc. Do not drive onto a flooded road.
  9. Make sure you have locations and maps saved on devices such as cell phones, GPS units and paper.
  10. Don't forget your pets. Prepare a phone list of pet-friendly motels and animal shelters located along your evacuation route. Keep in mind only service animals are usually allowed in shelters.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsabc11 together
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Atlantic Tire Championships return to Wake County
HomeShare Durham helping to pair living companions
Childhood Cancer Awareness Month: Ride to help kids with cancer
Apex artist paints portraits for families affected by opioid epidemic
More abc11 together
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Miss New York named 2019 Miss America
NC State Fairgrounds hosts American Kennel Club Responsible Dog Ownership day
UNC on alert ahead of another possible Silent Sam protest
Hidden History: North Carolina's lost drive-in theaters
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence growing in size and strength as it heads toward Carolinas
LATEST EVACUATIONS: Orders for 7 counties
Getting your home ready for Hurricane Florence
How to prepare for a hurricane
Schools cancel classes, sporting events in jeopardy ahead of Hurricane Florence
VIDEO: Stunning view of Hurricane Florence from space station
Wrightsville Beach boat owners not taking chances ahead of Florence
Subway says goodbye to $5 Footlong
Show More
Fayetteville residents brace for Florence using lessons learned from Matthew
32 animals adopted from Harnett County Animal Shelter over the weekend
7 tips when using a generator during a hurricane
Duke Energy Progress: Florence could bring widespread power outages
Prep your pets for Hurricane Florence
More News