Preparing for Florence

10 steps from the American Red Cross if you need to evacuate:
- Follow the instructions of officials and evacuate if told to do so.
- Leave early enough to avoid being trapped by severe weather.
- If you don't have a car, or can't use your vehicle, plan on how you will leave the area.
- If you have a car, keep the gas tank full if an evacuation order is possible. Don't let the tank go below half full in case gas stations are unable to pump gas.
- Decide where you would go and what route you would take to get there. Download the free Red Cross Emergency App to find shelter information and weather and emergency alerts.
- If you have time, let someone outside of the region know you are evacuating and where you are going.
- Wear sturdy shoes and protective clothing.
- Be alert for road hazards such as downed trees, flooding, etc. Do not drive onto a flooded road.
- Make sure you have locations and maps saved on devices such as cell phones, GPS units and paper.
- Don't forget your pets. Prepare a phone list of pet-friendly motels and animal shelters located along your evacuation route. Keep in mind only service animals are usually allowed in shelters.