Pretty in Pink Foundation launches fundraiser to provide financial assistance for breast cancer treatment in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and it's also the time for Raleigh-based nonprofit Pretty in Pink Foundation's biggest fundraiser of the year, the Pink Pumps and Bow Ties Gala, which has gone virtual due to the pandemic.
Pretty in Pink Foundation provides uninsured and under-insured breast cancer patients in North Carolina with financial assistance for quality, life-saving medical treatment.
"This is our big annual fundraiser that we do so we have a lot riding on this," said Cathy Anna, project manager for the Pretty In Pink Foundation. "We do not want to have to turn anyone away, we want to keep those funds coming in the door, and we know, 2020 has been a tough year, to say the least, and everybody is suffering. But, we need help. And, we're just asking our community and our friends to continue to support us and help us help breast cancer patients in North Carolina."
Anna said that even more patients need help this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of the end of August, Pretty in Pink has helped more than 200 patients pay for breast cancer treatment in all 100 counties across the state.
"That is just this year's number," Anna said. "We've already surpassed last year's number. And a lot of that has to do with COVID. People have lost their jobs, they've lost their insurance, and you know it's by no fault of their own they can't meet the financial needs to get their treatments. But, imagine having the COVID shut down and finding out you have breast cancer."
She said taking the financial burden off of patients has an effect on their overall health.
"Our champions have a 95% survival rate when we're able to help them and take away that stress," Anna said.
Helping with the financial stress of breast cancer treatment is possible in part with the nonprofit's fundraisers, especially the Pink Pumps and Bow Ties Gala, which is an at-home soiree this year.
The public can contribute to their fundraising effort by bidding on items during a week-long silent auction, currently underway, that ends Thursday, October 22 at 8 p.m. with a virtual event hosted by ABC11 Anchor Amber Rupinta. The event begins an hour before the auction's end, at 7 p.m.
"We have raffle items for a Yeti Tundra cooler for $10," Anna said. "Or there is a diamond pendant from Bailey's Fine Jewelry for $50 a chance--only 100 chances for that so not everybody can get that, but it's gonna be a lot of fun. And we've got some super surprises and just exciting things that are going to happen in our live stream."
Along with the silent auction items, charcuterie boards are available for pre-order delivery for virtual attendants to enjoy at home together during the October 22 virtual event.
