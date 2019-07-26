Protesters set to rally against ICE, Sheriff Blackwood in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A group of people are setting up to rally against ICE and the Orange County Sheriff's Office on Friday.
The protest comes after Jocsan Cornejo was taken by ICE out of Orange County Jail on July 18.
Protesters are raising concerns that despite Sheriff Charles S. Blackwood's claim of non-collaboration with ICE, he is still allowing ICE to take detainees into custody without a judicial warrant.
At Friday's rally, which is expected to happen at the Sheriff's office on Margaret Lane around 12:30 p.m., protesters are expected to make demands that the Orange County Sheriff require ICE to obtain a judicial warrant to take people from the jail.
The rally is being backed by Siembra NC and Apoyo--Centro para la Comunidad.
"Our Sheriff must take greater steps to honor his promise and stop ANY and ALL voluntary collaboration with ICE, and join Mecklenburg, Durham, Guilford, Forsyth, Buncombe and other counties in implementing a written judicial warrant policy at the jail," Siembra NC said in a Facebook post.
