2018 Holiday Express is sold out. pic.twitter.com/W1bTfLZb3U — Raleigh Parks (@raleighparks) July 31, 2018

If you were hoping to catch a ride on the Holiday Express at Pullen Park this year, you may have to wait for the train to come around again in 2019.Around 6 Tuesday morning, Raleigh Parks tweeted saying tickets were sold out for this year's event.Tickets sold out in roughly 50 minutes - just 10 minutes longer than last year!