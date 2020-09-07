Make Yourself Count in the 2020 Census

Our ability to fund emergency services, new schools, reduced lunch programs, Medicaid, and housing aid all rely on this Census data.
An accurate population count is especially important in historically undercounted communities that have been hardest hit by COVID-19 and the economic effects of the pandemic.
If your household hasn't responded yet, it's not too late to do so. You can self-respond now at 2020census.gov.
If you have questions or need assistance with responding, join ABC11 and the Disney Television Group for our Census phone bank.
On September 9 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., you can call (844) 432-9832. Volunteers with the Hispanic Federation, El Pueblo, El Centro, NC Asian Americans Together, and the NC Counts Coalition will be available to answer Census-related questions and connect you with certified enumerators to get you counted.
