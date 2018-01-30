COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Radio stations stop the music to combat opioid crisis

EMBED </>More Videos

Five top radio stations cut the music to talk about opioids and fighting the drug crisis.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Five radio stations across the state are taking a stand against opioid addiction. Beasley Media Group hosted a radio forum with state and city leaders called Fayetteville Fights Back.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The organization stopped playing music for one hour during their busiest time of day to have a conversation about the crisis.

In a room full of leaders working on the front lines against opioid abuse in healthcare, law enforcement, and city and state government. The radio forum broadcasted throughout 14 counties on five radio stations with an audience of about 900,000 people.

"About a year ago, we were seeing 100 to 125 patients a month overdosing. This year, it's been 200 to 250," said Dr. Michael Zappa with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The age ranges for those patients are between 18 and 25. Attorney General Josh Stein is worked with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to implement a new statewide policy called the Stop Act.

"It sets a limit on how many pills they can prescribe if you break your arm or get your wisdom teeth out. Fewer pills in the medicine cabinet. Fewer people will get addicted," Stein said.

North Carolina has identified four cities as national hot spots for prescription opioid abuse. Fayetteville ranks in the top tier. That's something that's not hard to believe for Capt. Robert Ramirez with the Fayetteville police department.

"Three years ago this day we decided to remove my first born daughter from life support due to an overdose," Ramirez said. "I love her and miss her."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfayetteville newsradioopioidscumberland county newsFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Toy delivery brings smiles to the kids at Duke Children's
Lazy Daze
Ovarian Cancer Walk
Acrobats fly high over ice at PNC Arena for Cirque du Soleil
Help Durham kids in need of school supplies on Saturday
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News