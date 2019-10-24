Community & Events

Raleigh barber shop aims to educate young adults

Scenes from the ManUp Barber Shop Talk held Wednesday at Platinum Cuts in Raleigh. (Courtesy of Mathias Bishop)
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Young adults gathered Wednesday night to have a positive discussion on chivalry and emotions at ManUP Barber Shop Talk in Raleigh.

The discussion featured leaders within the community followed by local law enforcement.

The ManUp program aims to promote self-awareness, positive conversation among the youth and bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement.

