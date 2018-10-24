COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Raleigh boutique hosts clothing drive to benefit Dress for Success

Style Finder is asking you to bring in gently worn women's clothing.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Style Finder boutique in Raleigh's North Hills is hosting a clothing drive with a Halloween theme to benefit Dress for Success of the Triangle.

Style Finder is asking you to "clear the monsters from your closet" and bring in gently worn women's clothing through Saturday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Bins will be placed at the Style Finder located behind Sur La Table in North Hills. The boutique said they make giving back a big part of their mission.

"It will be going to Dress For Success Triangle," explained Style Finder Co-Owner Michele Nidiffer. "They really help women who struggle, women who have gone through a divorce or domestic violence situations. They help them get back on their feet, get back into the community with job skills and they outfit them so they can get out there and go to job interviews and start work and feel good about themselves again. They do a lot to empower women."

Anyone who donates will receive a $10 Style Finder gift card.

Location:

Style Finder, North Hills (Lassiter side behind Sur La Table)
4421-104 Six Foks Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
Phone: 919-454-3068
