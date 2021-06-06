LGBTQ+ Pride

Raleigh Brewing Company hosts Pride Month celebration for LGBTQ community, allies and families

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Raleigh Brewing Company hosts Pride Month celebration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The heat and humidity Sunday had no apparent impact on the enthusiasm of the crowd that celebrated Pride Month in the Raleigh Brewing Company's parking lot.

Members of the LGBTQ community, their allies and families came dressed for the weather, ready to cool off with some chilled beer and live entertainment.

"I think this is a wonderful gathering," said Greg Massenburg. "A great turnout, and we have beautiful weather to match!"

He came with his young son and daughter, and liked the festive atmosphere that greeted them when they arrived.

Pride Month 2021: What to know about its history, events, parades

"We're kind of new to the area, so I'm getting them exposed to everything and out of the house," he said. "We're having a good time, and just happy to be here!"

Organizers arranged several shaded areas, invited food trucks and the mentioned a special brew created especially for the occasion.

Yelp launches feature to make it easy to find LGBTQ-owned businesses

Byanka Bansun of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence said, "The proceeds from the new launched beer will go towards our charity. We're a 501c3 and we educate people on safe sex and fight for everyone's equality."

While she and other members of the Smoking Cardinal Sisters collected donations, the crowd enjoyed a spirited drag show.

The performers seemed unaffected by the sticky heat.

"We came prepared! Lots of hairspray and lots of desperation! So we're gonna make it through," said Bansun as she, along with friends, partners and supporters relaxed in a safe, welcoming space.

ABC11 celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride Month by recognizing local pioneers

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsncraleighpridelgbtq+ pride
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ+ PRIDE
'Pose' tackles inequity in the AIDS fight in series finale
How COVID lockdown helped trans woman explore gender identity
Honey Mahogany: From 'RuPaul's Drag Race' to history-maker
Original rainbow flag returns home during Pride Month
TOP STORIES
NC high school threatened after denying student diploma
LATEST: COVID-19 causes big uptick in summer school enrollment
Triangle Restaurant Week kicks off today
New indoor soccer team to call Fayetteville home
US traffic deaths up 7% last year, highest number since 2007
Jeff Bezos going into space on July 20
Suspects arrested in freeway killing of SoCal boy Aiden Leos
Show More
Landmine sniffing 'hero rat' Magawa retires
1 killed, teen hurt in Rocky Mount shooting, police say
Man found alive after 8 nights in Croatan National Forest
Pop up afternoon storms possible next several days
Merck probing discovery of noose at Durham plant
More TOP STORIES News