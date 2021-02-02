Raleigh brothers on verge of homelessness move into new home after helping community fight COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two teenage boys in Raleighof the COVID-19 pandemic while their family was on the verge of homelessness have moved into a new home.We first introduced you to Levonte and Jordan Adams a couple of weeks ago -- highlighting their hard work at COVID-19 testing sites in some of the most at-risk communities in Wake County. As they worked, their family coped with the stress of unstable living conditions -- living in a hotel after mom and dad were furloughed.That all changed Tuesday when the Adams family moved into their new home.Last week,on-air: Community groups had teamed up to secure the home in east Raleigh.When the Adamses moved in, they got another surprise - there was already a framed family photo hanging on the wall."Wow. I would have never thought; it's crazy to even experience something like this," Jordan Adams said. "We have a yard. This house is just something I would've never thought we would have."ABC11 was there as the family moved in and even through their masks, you could see the joy on their faces as they walked through the doors the first time."I am very humbled, but i am really excited inside," Levonte Adams said. "This is just great, you know. We really haven't had a place to call home throughout our lives."The family doesn't have to worry about paying the rent for now -- it's paid up for a full year, thanks to Vero Diagnostics, the lab the teens were working for at the COVID-19 testing site.