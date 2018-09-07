Raleigh Christmas Parade 2018: Everything you need to know

Getting excited for the Raleigh Christmas parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh?
The largest Christmas Parade between Washington, DC and Atlanta, sponsored by ABC11, will be held Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.
Start time:
9:40 a.m.
Parade Route
Begins on Hillsborough Street at St. Mary's Street
proceeds to the State Capitol
turns right onto Salisbury Street
turns left onto Morgan St.
Turns right onto Fayetteville St
and continues to Lenoir Street where it disbands
Download the parade map here.
Length of Parade Route:
Approximately 1.4 miles
Duration:
The Parade will last about 2.5 hours. The Parade telecast airs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. It is rebroadcast on Christmas morning.
Plan to attend? RSVP here.
