RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE

Raleigh Christmas Parade 2018: Everything you need to know

EMBED </>More Videos

Getting excited for the Raleigh Christmas parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh? Here's a look back at last year.

Getting excited for the Raleigh Christmas parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh?

The largest Christmas Parade between Washington, DC and Atlanta, sponsored by ABC11, will be held Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.
Start time:
9:40 a.m.

Parade Route
Begins on Hillsborough Street at St. Mary's Street
proceeds to the State Capitol

turns right onto Salisbury Street
turns left onto Morgan St.
Turns right onto Fayetteville St
and continues to Lenoir Street where it disbands

Download the parade map here.
Length of Parade Route:
Approximately 1.4 miles
Duration:
The Parade will last about 2.5 hours. The Parade telecast airs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. It is rebroadcast on Christmas morning.

Plan to attend? RSVP here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsRaleigh Christmas ParadeChristmas Paradechristmaschristmas tree
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE
ABC11 Secret Santa Sweepstakes winners
Shop local spotlight: Shower me with Love
Where to shop local!
Shop local spotlight: Slice Pie Company
More Raleigh Christmas Parade
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Download the 2018 La Fiesta map
DPAC to hold lottery for $10 seats to Hamilton
Justice Served NC wants a 'place at the table'
Funeral for Shanann Watts: Family, friends pay their respects in Pinehurst
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Florence weakens to a tropical storm
Leggett mayor, wife found dead in home; suspects in custody
Durham back scratch prank rewards participants with chance at $1M
Snoopy's Famous Hot Dogs celebrates 40th birthday 1/2 priced dogs
Rapper Post Malone involved in 2-vehicle crash in West Hollywood
These Trump officials denied writing the Times op-ed
British Airways travelers' credit card details hacked
8-month-old left alone inside Arkansas day care
Show More
Woman says taking selfies saved her life
Police: Dallas officer fatally shoots man after going into wrong apartment
Cary parents worry conflict of interest behind school reassignment plan
Duke removes controversial 'KKK' picture at Sanford School of Public Policy
Cumberland County community on alert after children approached by white van
More News