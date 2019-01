The Ship of Zion Church in Raleigh is giving away free bags of meat to those in need."It's important to recognize organizations that are doing things in the community and the beautiful thing is that anyone who needs meat to feed their families or those that can use a little extra help this month with being able to feed their families," the church said in a news release.Those interested can reach the church at (919) 706-5440.Ship of Zion is located at 105 East Lee Street.