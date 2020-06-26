abc11 together

'God over COVID:' Raleigh couple selling t-shirts, gives portion of proceeds to UNC Health Foundation

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh cheesecake business is selling t-shirts to fundraise a hefty amount of money to the UNC Health Foundation.

Ken and Tamara Williams have a family business, Royal Cheesecake and Varieties, baking sweet treats in Raleigh. In May, the Williams were inspired after donating blood to create and sell t-shirts with a portion of proceeds benefitting local healthcare workers.

The two lean on their faith in all facets of their life and wanted to give back during the pandemic.

The t-shirts read 'God Over COVID,' the Williams presented their first check for $400 to the UNC Health Foundation to support their COVID-19 Response Fund.
"It's an absolute blessing and we hope to continue to sell more shirts to keep giving checks," explained Ken Williams.

UNC Health Foundation's Allison Baranowski said, "It's amazing. People supporting other people. That's what we need right now."

The Williams will continue selling the shirts online -- for up to $23 -- and will have a few for sale at the June 28 Black Farmers' Market at the Southeast Raleigh YMCA from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
