Raleigh day spa hosts event to give back to women less fortunate

The Skin Sense Day Spa is expanding its services by giving back to women less fortunate.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
For the past two decades, the Skin Sense Day Spa in Raleigh has been a place many women go to treat themselves.

Now, the spa is expanding its services by giving back to women less fortunate.

The spa will host its first-ever Provide to Thrive event on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will offer discounts on services and products to people who bring in new and gently used personal hygiene and beauty products.

All of the proceeds will go to the Women's Center of Wake County. The center helps homeless women get back on their feet.

It's a cause that hits close to home for Skin Sense esthetician Chelsea Stead who was homeless throughout her high school years.

"During the time of homelessness, you don't think it's going to end. It really does drag on. But now looking back it's amazing what you can accomplish when you just get a little help," Stead said.

The spa plans to make this an annual event.
