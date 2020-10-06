Raleigh, Durham mayors discourage trick-or-treating on Halloween

In an announcement, Durham Mayor Steve Schewel said how much he loved Halloween. He even donned a witch hat for the occasion.
"It's one of my favorite holidays," Schewel said. "This year, because of COVID, Halloween is going to have to be different."
Schewel said Durham residents have done a great job following local, state, and federal regulations that have helped suppress cases of the novel coronavirus.
Still, Schewel said, it's important to keep doing those things during Halloween.
"The last thing that we want is for Halloween to become a super-spreader event in our community"
Durham is advocating similar holiday safety measures as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
That means door-to-door trick-or-treating is strongly discouraged.
Schewel is asking neighborhoods and families to leave their porch lights off on Halloween, as a signal that they are not participating in door-to-door trick-or-treating activities. Currently, under North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order, no more than 50 people can gather outdoors together.
"On Halloween I usually have more than 50 people lined up on my side of the road alone. This year that can't happen," Schewel said.
Durham will not be providing barriers, cones, or police officers to manage Halloween traffic in neighborhoods this year.
The mayor said officers will not be tasked with extra patrols to enforce the Halloween restrictions. However, he said they would respond to egregious violations or complaints.
"This is not about enforcement; this is about voluntary compliance," Schewel said.
Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin didn't urge parents and kids to stay home, but made recommendations to keep trick-or-treating safe.
"Your children and you need to wear masks. You need to social distance," said Baldwin. "If you're leaving candy out for children, please don't put it in a big bowl. Put it separately so children can pick something up."
Schewel did offer some ideas for fun and safe Halloween events, such as trick-or-treating among a small group of families that have a contactless candy delivery method as all participants wear face coverings. Baldwin suggested hosting a virtual costume party.
Both cities plan to host contact-free events and virtual activities. Durham's Parks and Recreation department already has several free events planned, however, space is limited and participants are required to pre-register.