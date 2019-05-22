Community & Events

Raleigh facing another lifeguard shortage ahead of summer season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ahead of the summer season, the City of Raleigh is facing yet another lifeguard shortage for public pools.

A city official said 40 positions still need to be filled before outdoor pools are reopened.

"We feel like we'll make our numbers and be able to open everything up fully, it's just a matter of this last little push," said Aquatic Director Terri Stroupe.

The shortage was so great in 2015, Raleigh scaled back on summer pool hours and limited admission.

"It was tough, it was tough to make those adjustments," said Stroupe. "We always side on the side of safety."

Applications continue to come in for consideration. People are being interviewed and trained for the season.

Raleigh has a total of eight pools, four are indoor and open year-round.

The outdoor pools will reopen in June.
